RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff has released the identity of the Jefferson County resident who drowned Sunday.

50-year-old Heidi Weaver was killed when her kayak overturned on South Fork of the Snake River.

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Sheriff said a 50-year-old woman was killed when her kayak overturned on South Fork of the Snake River.

Sheriff Steve Anderson said the woman’s kayak overturned in a log jam about 1.5 miles downstream from Lorenzo bridge just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The current caused her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current.

She was underwater for approximately an hour until she could be recovered, he said.

The woman and her husband were kayaking together. Her name is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.

The couple are from Jefferson County, the sheriff said.

