Victim in fatal Lake Powell boating accident was Utah woman

Jayla Hiatt was killed in a boating accident at Lake Powell on June 14.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The person who died in a Lake Powell boating accident last week has been identified as an 18-year-old woman from Spanish Fork, Utah, who had just graduated high school.



A news release Friday from lake and county officials said Jayla Hiatt is the victim in the June 14 accident. She was ejected when a boat smashed into a rock.



Hiatt’s obituary says she graduated high school in May and loved spending time outdoors and being with her friends, listening to music, singing, dancing and “being wild.” She is survived by her parents and four siblings.



Prosecutors say the boat driver, 21-year-old Triston Brady Harrison, was intoxicated. He is charged with negligent homicide.



Harrison’s attorney, Dennis Pawelek, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.