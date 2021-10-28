ORDER OF THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF VICTOR, IDAHO EXTENDING THE DIRECTIVE ON OWNERS AND OPERATORS OF INDOOR PUBLIC SETTINGS, VENUES, GATHERINGS, WORKPLACES, GOVERNMENT FACILITIES AND SCHOOLS TO REQUIRE EMPLOYEES, STUDENTS AND OTHERS UNDER THEIR CARE, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS, TO WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING WHILE INDOORS

DATE OF ORDER: October 28, 2021

Pursuant to the powers granted in Ordinance O588 of the City Council of the City of Victor, in response to the public health emergency now facing the City of Victor, and in accordance with the advice from public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health officials, the Mayor of the City of Victor DOES HEREBY ORDER AS FOLLOWS:

Effective on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 12:01 am (local time) , the previous Order issued on September 28, 2021 directing owners and operators of all public indoor spaces, including offices, restaurants, manufacturing, gyms, sports facilities, recreation centers, retail stores, hair salons, bars, churches, government buildings including schools, and any facility that is not a private residence within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Victor to require their employees, students and others under their care to wear a mask or face covering that is compliant with CDC guidelines while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status is hereby extended.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the general public is still “strongly urged” to wear masks when in public indoor spaces, but there is no civil or criminal penalty imposed on those who do not; and,

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that nothing in this Order should be deemed or construed to counteract, reverse, withdraw, revoke or otherwise amend any previously or subsequently issued order, unless expressly stated; and,

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Order shall remain in effect until earlier terminated or once the following condition is met:

1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare exits from the current state of Crisis Standards of Care, a practice of health care rationing.

IT IS FURTHER ORERED that nothing in this Order including its termination shall not prevent an owner or operator of a public indoor space from imposing their own mask requirements on their employees, customers and others under their care; and,

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that copies of this Order shall promptly be: (1) posted at City Hall located at 10 S. Main Street and on the City’s website (www.victorcityidaho.com); and (2) published in the Teton Valley News; and (3) provided to any member of the public requesting a copy of this Order.

Owners or operators of a public indoor setting that violate this Order may be subject to civil or criminal penalties as set forth in the City’s Municipal Code. Notwithstanding the foregoing, every reasonable effort shall be made to bring an owner or operator of a public indoor setting into voluntary compliance with the terms of this Order prior to issuance of any notice of violation, including providing complimentary masks, explaining the importance of wearing facial coverings during this pandemic, and issuing verbal and written warnings.

If any provision of this Order or the application thereof to any person or circumstance is held to be invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Order, including the application of such part or provision to other persons or circumstances, shall not be affected and shall continue in full force and effect. To this end, the provisions of this Order are severable.

IT IS SO ORDERED:

Mayor Will Frohlich City of Victor