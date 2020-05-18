Coronavirus Coverage

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Victor City Council unanimously repealed two COVID-19 emergency ordinances relating to travel and tourism during a special City Council meeting Monday.

Those two ordinances are Emergency Ordinance O565 that required a 14 day self-quarantine for those coming from outside of the region for non-essential reasons and Emergency Ordinance O566 that placed limitations on non-essential hotel and short term rental stays.

The decision to lift the ordinances was made in an effort for the City to continue to align its pandemic response with the State of Idaho Rebounds Plan.

Although the State is advancing to Stage 2 of its four-stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, and the City of Victor is taking similar measures that align with Stage 2. The city asks citizens continue to practice thorough and frequent hand washing, stay home when sick, wear face masks in public, continue physical distancing while in groups of no more than 10 people, and minimize non-essential travel.

“Our community has been intentional in doing all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the point that our economy is beginning to open back up and we are seeing signs of what was normal. However, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to abide by the personal safety precautions in place so that we can stay on this positive trajectory,” Mayor Frohlich said.