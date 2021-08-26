VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – Rising COVID-19 cases in Teton County, Idaho has led Victor Mayor Will Frohlich to declare a state of emergency for the city.

In making the declaration, the mayor said cases have grown exponentially over the last weeks and instituting social distancing and masking mandates may become necessary to contain the spread.

“It is unfortunate we are in this situation, but the Delta variant is extremely dangerous,” Mayor Frohlich said. “Our local cases have grown exponentially over the last weeks and instituting social distancing practices and a mask mandate may once again become necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and our vulnerable neighbors.”

Masks are currently required in all city facilities.

