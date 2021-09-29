VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – Victor Mayor Will Frohlich has issued a modified mask order.

The order mandates owners and operators of all public indoor spaces, including offices, restaurants, manufacturing, gyms, sports facilities, recreation centers, retail stores, hair salons, bars, churches, government buildings including schools within the City of Victor to require their employees, students and those under their care to wear a face covering or mask while indoors.

“The decision to issue a modified mask order is based on the need to protect our healthcare system, especially now that the entire State of Idaho is under Crisis Standards of Care,” Mayor Frohlich said.

Under the Modified Order clients, patrons, suppliers, vendors, consultants, service providers or others are no longer required, but strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside a public indoor setting.

“While I think everyone should wear a mask indoors to limit the spread of the virus, I cannot expect owners and operators of indoor spaces to be the mask police and force people not under their direct control to wear a mask,” Mayor Frohlich said.

The Mayor’s Modified Order does not preclude an owner and operator of an indoor space from requiring customers or individuals entering their indoor space from wearing a mask or face covering.

While the City hopes to gain voluntary compliance with the Modified Order, owners or operators of public indoor settings that violate the Order may be subject to civil or criminal penalties as set forth in the City’s Municipal Code.

“Every reasonable effort will be made to gain voluntary compliance with the terms of this Order prior to issuance of a fine, including providing complimentary masks, explaining the importance of wearing facial coverings during this pandemic, and issuing verbal and written warnings. However, if an owner or operator fails to comply with the Order after being warned, the City will not hesitate to impose civil administrative fines and pursue other actions as authorized under the City’s Municipal Code,” Frohlich said.

The Modified Order becomes effective at 12:01 am, Oct. 1 and will remain in effect until Oct.31, 2021, unless extended or terminated earlier. Similar to the Mayor’s prior Mask Order, the Modified Order provides several exemptions including persons under age 2 and persons with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a mask.

You can view the Mayor’s Modified Order the City’s website at www.victorcityidaho.com.

