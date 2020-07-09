VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Victor City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Wednesday to require face coverings in any indoor or outdoor public place when a continuous distance of at least six feet between persons cannot be maintained.

The ordinance specifies that “public place” means any place, indoor or outdoor, that is open to the public and includes, but is not limited to, businesses or other establishments where people assemble or members of the general public may enter, offices, public buildings, and parks.

The ordinance also provides for exemptions to the rule including:

persons with a medical condition

children under the age of five

persons participating in youth activities, sports, camps, and daycares

persons actively exercising in a gym

persons swimming

persons obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head

persons eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service so long as the a distance of six feet between parties is maintained

school individuals on or in a School or School District facilities

persons in their work office when able to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all other persons

persons for whom wearing a Face Covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines

any member of a group of persons who are in a public place together and live in the same household so long as the group can easily maintain a continuous physical distance of at least six feet from all other persons not part of the household.

Exempt citizens must continue to abide by any applicable State Health Orders and guidelines.

Victor businesses are required to display signage stating face coverings are required to enter the establishment pursuant to Victor City Code or a copy of the ordinance in a conspicuous place at all public entrances to their facilities.

Every provider of short-term lodging, including hotels, Airbnb/VRBO, or similar, are required to notify incoming guests of the requirements of the ordinance prior to arrival and upon arrival, and advise them face coverings are mandatory in this locale.

“This mask ordinance is supported by our health care professionals, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Teton Valley Health, and local municipalities,” Mayor Frohlich said. “To date we have received an overwhelming amount of public support vs not. If we reach a point where we need to shut down again, we will. We want to avoid that at all costs. The fallout from having to close down again will be much more difficult to recover from than being asked to wear a face covering in public as part of our overall efforts.”

You can view the ordinance HERE.