VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI)- An owner of a local shop in Victor says Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie came into her store for nearly 20 minutes.

The owner of Rustic Row writing on Facebook “Brian and Gabby came to Rustic Row. They told me they were traveling from Florida. They had just been to Teton Park and they said they were interested in going to Yellowstone and I told them they could go to the west entrance. They seemed happy and when they left, she hollered back from the door that they were engaged and then I said congratulations,” the owner said.

She said the pair spent about 15 to 20 minutes in the store, and that they came in on either August 25 or 26.

The sighting was reported to the FBI.

Gabby’s last confirmed sighting was in Salt Lake City on August 24.

Gabby was last believed to be in Grand Teton National Park, where officials spent the day Friday searching.

