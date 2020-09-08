Local News

Victor woman killed in head crash

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was killed and three people injured in a head-on crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 118, west of Tetonia at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Idaho State Police said Thomas Muench, 33, of Rexburg was westbound in a 2007 Mazda 6.

Macie Ball, 19, of Victor was driving eastbound in a 2000 Toyota Camry. She had two passengers, identified as Laurynn Ball, 20, Mckenzie Shepard, 21, both of Victor.

Mckenzie Shepard died of injuries from the crash at the scene. Laurynn Ball and Thomas Muench were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. Macie Ball was transported by ambulance to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs.

The crash blocked both lanes of the highway for about an hour. One lane was closed for three and a half hours during investigation of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.