Video shows dozens of rattlesnakes lurking underneath Texas home

A Texas resident who crawled under his home after his cable television service started acting up discovered an infestation of rattlesnakes lurking there, an animal removal business says.

Big Country Snake Removal, in a Facebook video showing its employees removing the slithery creatures one by one, reported finding around 45 snakes at the Albany home last week at the property.

“Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive — they care simply about survival,” the post said.

The company says there were high winds in the area and the homeowner discovered the snakes after looking underneath his home.

Scenes at the end of the video show buckets of snakes rattling their tails.

Officials told the Associated Press that around one to two people die each year in Texas from venomous snake bites.