Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) – About 200 people attended a weekend vigil for a 12-year-old Montana boy who was beaten to death this month.

James “Alex” Hurley of West Yellowstone died on Feb. 3.

His grandparents and his 14-year-old uncle face deliberate homicide charges.

An autopsy found injuries all over Alex’s body, and he died of head injuries.

Speakers at Sunday’s vigil read scripture and poems and expressed their grief, anger and regret over the boy’s death.

Toni Brey says Alex always greeted her with a smile and a hug and that people feel like they came up short in protecting Alex.