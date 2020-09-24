Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Thursday is a sad day in an already sad murder case of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

A memorial across the street from Chad Daybell’s Salem home is growing on what would have been Tylee’s 18th birthday on Sept. 24.

Mourners plan to gather at Porter Park in Rexburg at 8 p.m. to honor the teenager’s short life. For many of us following this tragic case, it’s been a long year of tragedy.

Tylee and 7-year old JJ were last seen alive in Rexburg in September of 2019.

Their mother Lori Vallow refused to tell investigators where they were during a welfare check in November.

A day later, Vallow and Chad Daybell left for Hawaii to be married in a beachfront ceremony.

The two children were not seen in any of the wedding photos.

After months of searching, the children’s remains were found on Daybell’s Salem property in June.

Both Lori and Chad are being held in Madison and Fremont County jails, respectively, awaiting trials in the months ahead.

They are facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in this case.

Today, supporters of Tylee and JJ say their only wish is the two children are now at peace.

Everyone is invited for a celebration of life for Tylee at Porter Park in Rexburg at 8 p.m.