Virginia church van crash leaves 4 dead, 8 more injured, police say

Four people are dead and several more were injured when a church van in Virginia was rear-ended by a truck Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving an overturned multi-passenger van on U.S. Route 460 around 6:54 p.m., Portsmouth’s WAVY-TV reported.

Once on the scene police found that a van carrying 11 people slowed to turn into a church parking lot when it was hit from behind by a Ford F-450 pickup truck hauling metal that wasn’t able to slow down in time.

State police said in a statement that the impact caused the van to flip several times and caused the truck to veer off the road onto a guardrail.

Four passengers in the van died at the scene and seven more were hospitalized with severe injuries. The driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

State police have not released the identities of any of the victims or the driver involved but they have said that charges are pending.

A deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone told Richmond’s WWBT-TV that his wife was among the victims of the crash. He said she was a teacher at a local elementary school and sang in the choir. The couple have a 9-month-old daughter together.

