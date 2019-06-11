Virginia deputies respond after 7 students fall ill after ingesting 'unknown substance'

At least seven students at a high school in Virginia have been taken to hospital after falling ill, WAVY-TV reported.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said the students at Southampton High School, in Courtland, became ill after ingesting an unknown substance, according to the station.

Deputies were interviewing the source of the substance, the station reported.

The ill students were transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin.

The substance was not provided by the school or school staff, deputies told WAVY.

A call to the sheriff’s office from Fox News was not immediately returned.