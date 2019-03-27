Virginia police dog dubbed hero after finding children lost in woods 'within 15 minutes'

Now that’s a good boy!

Police officers in Virginia are praising one of their K-9s for locating two missing children in the woods Saturday. Thanks to the pup’s impressive nostrils, the young kids weren’t lost for long.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 named Bane was able to find the two children — both 8 years old — within minutes after they became lost while playing a game.

The children’s parents and neighbors were frantically searching for the children for 45 minutes when they decided to call the police. Deputies and Bane teamed up to search for the children but Bane proved to be successful after he found the two lost children “within 15 minutes” of entering the woods.

Chloe Reese, one of the children who got lost, told WRIC they “didn’t know what to do” when she and her brother went too far in the woods.

“So, like we forgot which path we went down so we’re like going through different paths trying to find the way back to our house,” Reese said.

Police called it a “job well done” and treated the Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix to some ice cream from Chick-fil-A, WRIC reported.