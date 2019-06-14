Virginia substitute teacher's heartwarming gesture for graduating student goes viral

A Virginia substitute teacher’s heartwarming gesture for one of his students is going viral.

Vohn Lewis, known to students at George Mason Elementary as Mr. Lewis, stepped into action when a fifth grader’s shoe broke shortly before he was set to walk in graduation.

When glue failed to keep the boy’s shoe together, that’s when Lewis offered him the shoes off his own feet.

“Me being me, sometimes my heart leads me to certain situations,” Lewis told WTVR. “I said you can wear my shoes man, I wear a size 10.”

Art teacher Bradley Kopelove told the news outlet she “almost cried” after seeing Lewis’ heroic action.

“That’s just how Mr. Lewis is and I knew that I could count on him,” Kopelove said.

Not only is Lewis a substitute teacher, but he also serves as a mentor in the Brothers United Mentoring Program.

“If I see a child with a shoe untied or a collar messed up, I can’t sit there and let him walk by,” Lewis said. “I’ll definitely walk up to them and let them know, and that’s just me.”