POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello United Way is reaching out to help families especially hard hit by COVID-19.

They are planning a Virtual 5K run with all of the proceeds going to help people who are not able to pay for housing or utilities.

“There’s just so much need in the community right now for help with rental assistance and utility assistance, so we thought what better way is to help with doing our first day of action this year in associated with and raising money for that need,” said Wendi Ames, director of community and donor engagement.

There is no specific start time or day. Just make plans to do your 5K anytime between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26.

It’s not too late to register for the event. The cost to enter the 5K is $35, and all proceeds go to help with community needs.

You can register HERE.

