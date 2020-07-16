News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A $5 million upgrade is underway at the Center for Advanced Energy Solutions (CAES) in Idaho Falls. Construction on additional facilities will now begin ahead of the installation of a new Spectra Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM).

Collaborators say the new TEM will provide significant benefits to CAES members: the public research universities of Idaho and Wyoming and INL. Researchers from around the world will also have access to the CAES state of the art imaging equipment.

The electron microscope is much more powerful than typical light microscopes. With it, researchers will be able to view materials on an atomic level and observe their behavior under extreme conditions, such as radiation.