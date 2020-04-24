IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A protest in Boise last week brought protesters to the state capitol to speak out on Governor Brad Little’s stay-home order.

The announcement for a rally with a similar message in East Idaho caused some confusion. Some thought it would be held in Rexburg’s Porter Park.

“I think the message that all jobs and all businesses are essential is a great message and I support that message. I just really didn’t feel comfortable or agree with the idea of bringing a rally together with a whole bunch of people together in our park, because our parks are closed right now to large groups,” Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said.

The rally was later confirmed to be a ‘virtual rally.’ People are encouraged to watch a live video online while sitting in their car at one of the county courthouses.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who will be one of the speakers at the rally, says they want to follow CDC guidelines while also sharing their message.

“It’s an avenue to give people an opportunity to come out and participate in a safe manner. But listen to a different perspective a different view that we feel is not getting out there,” McGeachin said.

She says their main message is the stay-home order should expire on April 30, and all businesses are essential and should be allowed to open back up.

“Protecting the public from this this dangerous virus and protecting our economy do not need to be two mutually exclusive goals,” McGeachin said.

Governor Brad Little’s 4-stage plan would have most of the state open by the end of June, McGeachin says our small businesses can’t afford that timeline.

She adds the big box stores that are open, aren’t as safe as they should be.

“The people that are flocking there are not necessarily being in a safe atmosphere. If our small businesses could open up and operate in a safe manner, I think that would be safer for the individual, for people getting out and about into the community,” McGeachin said.

Speakers scheduled for Saturday’s rally also include the mayors from Sugar City and Rigby.

“I do not advocate disobedience to the government. But I do believe that there is a different perspective, a different view that’s just not being out there, and because we have these restrictions on large gatherings. It’s hard to get that message out,” McGeachin said.

For more information on the rally, visit the Lt. Governor’s Facebook page here.