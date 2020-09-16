Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University’s Counseling and Testing Center and Community Suicide Prevention will host a virtual suicide prevention conference on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Fostering Hope Through Connections.”

The conference will feature keynote speaker Thomas Joiner, a suicide researcher. Other notable speakers are Dawn Cureton and Linda Hatzenbuehler.

There will also be a panel to discuss cultural perspectives on suicide.

“Suicide is an all too common occurrence,” said Rick Pongratz, director of the ISU Counseling and Testing Center. “While there is never a simple answer, there is good information available to help us both better understand the factors that contribute to suicide as well as the efforts we can all make to prevent suicides from occurring.”

The virtual suicide prevention conference is open to the public.

Attendance is free for ISU students, faculty and staff.

For more information and to register, click HERE.