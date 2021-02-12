Idaho National Laboratory Rendering of Versatile Test Reactor

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI)-You’ll have a little longer to comment on the U.S. Department of Energy’s Draft Versatile Test Reactor Environmental Impact Statement.

DOE issued the EIS for public review and comment on December 21, 2020. The document identifies the Idaho National Laboratory as preferred site for the VTR. The comment deadline has now been extended to March 2, 2021.

The VTR is a proposed sodium cooled fast-neutron-spectrum test reactor that will be used to enhance and accelerate research, development, and demonstration of innovative nuclear energy technologies.

A final decision on the siting of the project will be made following the completion and publication of a Final EIS and a Record of Decision.

Written comments on the Draft VTR EIS should be sent by email to VTR.EIS@nuclear.energy.gov, or by mail to Mr. James Lovejoy, Document Manager, at: U.S. Department of Energy, Idaho Operations Office, 1955 Fremont Avenue, MS 1235, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83415.

