Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small — from Idaho to Ohio — in recent days.

With persistent resistance to statewide mask mandates, some states are relying on individuals to do the right thing to stem the tide of the virus.

Other states are worried about the spike putting pressures on the health system and are making plans for ensuring those infected get the hospital care they need.