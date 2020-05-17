Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Zoo opened Saturday and people were excited to see the animals.

“We are about six weeks past what our normal opening date would be. So, we’re really thrilled to welcome everybody back to the zoo. I know that the animals are glad to see people as well,” said Sunny Katsanes, education curator at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

For some families, going back to the zoo makes them feel like things are getting back to normal.

“It’s been nice that we have a place to go now after being stuck inside for a week. The kids love it and kind of gives us a break for us moms,” said Carlie Bond who visited the zoo Saturday.

There are a few changes at the zoo.

For now, the petting area is closed.

“We’re asking people to do things like not touching the windows and follow overall sanitation issues. Wash your hands more often. Stand back a little bit further from each other when you get to the exhibits,” said Katsanes.

People visiting the zoo Saturday said they feel comfortable following the new rules.

“I feel comfortable with it being outside. Everyone’s able to stay pretty far apart and everything,” said Macy Redder.

By noon the zoo had about 500 visitors and expected a thousand people to visit the first day.

The zoo has new visiting hours. It is open every day from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. It could change at a later time.