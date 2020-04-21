KIFI/KIDK Trash bags

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As soon as the white blankets of snow disappeared on the sides of the highway, something less appealing to the eye showed up, according to Rexburg neighbor Judy Harding.

“I’m just so sad every time I’m on the road and see the amount of garbage we have,” Harding said. “It wasn’t apparent during the winter but as soon as the snow was gone, garbage was everywhere.”

Harding isn’t part of any official service group. Like many, she’s just a neighbor interested in helping her community by collecting the trash along Highway 20.

“I just knew other groups were going out, so I called my sister and I said, ‘Do you want to go?'” Harding said.

In an hour and a half, Harding and her sister say they collected 6 bags full of trash, and spread a little inspiration along the way.

“When we first started we had a car pull over and she just said you guys got more bags? She was willing to help out,” Harding said.

Other groups all along Highway 20 have come together for the same goal, to beautify the area they live in.

“It’s been fun, enjoying and cleaning up. I think it’s a good learning experience for the kids also,” said volunteer, Ladonna Lunsford.

The cleanup crews could be found from Sugar City all the way to Saint Anthony, but besides those who live in the area, Harding says their hard work impacts others as well.

“What I’ve really enjoyed is all of the truckers honking. I think of them driving mile after mile and just seeing garbage. They have to appreciate this cleanup effort,” Harding said.

On Tuesday, the cleanup crews collected 220 bags full of trash along Highway 20, and there is still so much more trash left that volunteers are encouraged to come out again this Saturday, April 25. Trash bags will be handed out at the Sugar City Stake Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

