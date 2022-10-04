POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of Pocatello’s most popular Halloween attractions is returning this fall, and they need your help.

Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will return to the Bannock County Event Center in late October. Department staff is looking for volunteers to help set up and prepare for the hundreds of local students attending the event. The Haunted Science Lab features a Van DeGraaf generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities. Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Science Mansion, except they are explained.

“Volunteering is a great way to share your love of science with local youth, and the Haunted Science Lab is a great educational opportunity for kids in our community,” said Steve Shropshire, professor of physics at Idaho State. “I can’t wait to get back to sharing cool stuff with people and new things for kids to learn.”

For more information on volunteering and to sign up, contact Steve Shropshire at (208) 282-2212 or shrostev@isu.edu. Set up for the event will take place from Oct. 13 through Oct. 23.

Since 2011, Idaho State’s Department of Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello have hosted the Haunted Science Laboratory as a field trip for local schools, free of charge.

After being closed to the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab will open to the community on Oct. 29. More details will be announced at a later date

