POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River on Saturday.

If you can volunteer, meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) from 10 a.m. to noon.

The city says to bring work gloves, handsaws (no power tools), nets and boots/waders/water shoes to clean Raymond Park to Simplot, along the riverbank and in the stream

If you have your own boat and would like to use it with the cleanup, contact stormwater@pocatello.us or 208-234-6519 ahead of time for directions on where to float.

