IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Volunteers are needed Saturday morning, to help build bunk beds as part of Sleep in Heavenly Peace‘s Bunks Across America build day.

The annual event is a day for communities nationwide to get together to build beds for children who don’t have beds to sleep in.

“This day should stand as a revelation to those who don’t know there is a problem and a beacon of hope to those who don’t know there is a solution. We want as many people as possible to get involved to be a part of the solution,” their event page reads.

The Rexburg chapter is hosting their build at Lowes in Idaho Falls, starting at 10 A.M.

