POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Volunteers are needed for the 2021 Haunted Science Lab.

Since 2011, ISU Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello have hosted a Haunted Science Laboratory open to field trips from local schools, free of charge, and volunteers from ISU, the Kiwanis Club,and the Pocatello community have provided educational, engaging and spooky science fun with interactive science exhibits and activities.

The Haunted Laboratory will include a Van deGraaf generator, lasers moving to music, and lots of cool illusions.

Several exhibits use the same principles of those of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, except here they are explained.

Setup and preparations for the exhibits will occur Oct. 17 through Oct. 24.

Field trips will be Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

The Haunted Science Lab will be in Commercial Building B at the North Bannock County Fairgrounds.

Volunteer help is needed to ensure that exhibitions this year are a success. To volunteer or for more information, contact Steve Shropshire, professor of physics at (208) 282-2212 or shrostev@isu.edu.

The post Volunteers needed for Haunted Science Lab appeared first on Local News 8.