IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In preparation for opening day, Idaho Falls Zoo is asking for your help to tidy up the zoo grounds.

On Saturday, April 3, the zoo will host the annual Clean-up Day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to assist with a variety of projects including cleaning, raking, and mulching to get the zoo ready to go for opening day on April 10.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Groups are welcome to come any time during the event and help as long as they like; however, most of the work will likely be completed early in the day.

Volunteers are asked to wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty and to bring their own supplies including work gloves, brooms, grass (not dirt) rakes, large shovels and wheelbarrows.

Go to the front gate of the zoo where a zoo employee will provide further instructions.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Each volunteer must submit a City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form. You can download the form HERE.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must be part of a group such as a family, club or organization and a City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form must be completed and signed by a legal guardian. Bring the completed form and provide it to zoo staff on April 3.

Qualified adult leaders or supervisors must remain with all youth and service groups from their respective organizations at all times in the zoo.

To sign up to help with Clean-up Day, contact Emily Holschuh, volunteer coordinator, at (208) 612-8453 or eholschuh@idahofallszoo.org.

In terms of COVID-19 procedures and safety precautions, they will be following recommendations established by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the City of Idaho Falls.

The post Volunteers needed for Idaho Falls Zoo’s annual clean-up day appeared first on Local News 8.