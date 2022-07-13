IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers willing to help sweep up and pull out unwanted seeds from the garden trees.

These seeds need to be removed before they sprout because they will end up choking out the plants.

According to officials, these seeds come from the elm and maple trees in the garden.

They are looking for volunteers within the next week. There’s no specific days and times volunteers need to be in the garden.

Volunteers can also participate in other projects in surrounding parks with a wide variety of items the parks and recreation department hopes to accomplish.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Renee at (208) 612-8786 or reach out to volunteers@idahofalls.gov to arrange a time to help out.

Due to how small the seeds can be, individuals are advised to not pick up any seeds without signing up to volunteer.

The post Volunteers needed to help clean Idaho Falls Friendship Garden appeared first on Local News 8.