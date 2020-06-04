Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office has changed the final count in an upper valley legislative race.

The change, blamed on a programming error, changed the results in the race between Karey Hanks and Jerald Raymond for District 35 State Representative-A.

The new tally was enough to overturn Raymond’s earlier victory to a victory for Hanks. The final, still unofficial count, is 4,870 for Hanks and 4,725 for Raymond.

The district includes portions of Butte, Clark, Fremont, and Jefferson Counties. Raymond defeated Hanks to win his first term two years ago.