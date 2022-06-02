AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents of Ammon who wanted to voice opinions on the flagship homes housing development now have a second chance.

During the presentation by Flagship’s developers, concerned citizens spoke out against the limits on in-person and zoom attendees.

Members of the city planning commission were left with little choice but to postpone the annexation and development meeting.

The city will now need to scheduled another meeting once they find a larger venue or increase thier zoom capacity size.

Before the meeting, the city of Ammon will once again take opinions from the public who are unable to attend.

While there is no date set for the meeting, they will have to announce it to the public in the next 28 days.

The post Vote on proposed Ammon housing development has been postponed appeared first on Local News 8.