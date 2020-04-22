News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The unfortunate timing of the coronavirus pandemic is creating news challenges for Shoshone Bannock Tribes tribal council elections.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the tribes are only counting mail-in ballots for this year’s election cycle. 1,300 ballots were sent out to registered tribal voters.

Originally scheduled for March 27, voting was postponed for nearly a month. Wednesday is now the last day to cast a vote. Tribe members are advised to send in votes the U.S. postal service before 5 p.m.

Ten candidates and three incumbents are running for the Fort Hall Business Council. Ballot counting will be live from the tribe’s Facebook page Friday morning. Once the final ballot is counted, the top three candidates will run against the three incumbents in May for the general elections.

Serving as a Fort Hall Business Council member is a full time, paid position. The duties of the Council include the oversight of governmental services and economic development on the reservation; negotiating with federal, state and local government officials on all activities affecting the Tribes, the reservation and the Tribes’ off-reservation treaty areas; managing tribal lands.