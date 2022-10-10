IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them.

This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.

Local realtor, Valorie Blanchard, wanted to do something to give back to the community, so she started the Wall of Warmth in 2017. Now in its’ fifth year, the Wall of Warmth has grown to involve more East Idaho communities, including Driggs, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot and Pocatello. As the project continues to grow, Blanchard has partnered with the Hall Foundation, JustServe, Streamline Chiropractic, and several other local businesses.

The goal is to collect over 7,000 coats this year.

“We have witnessed some very touching moments,” Blanchard said. “People come to get coats for others. One guy came looking for his mother. Another man came with a list for his friends that are disabled and do not have transportation. We received a story about a lady whose husband was incarcerated, leaving her and her two boys homeless. She said the free coats allowed them to survive the winter. One woman went to a secondhand store, bought every coat they had, and donated them to the Wall of Warmth. We cannot thank the community enough for their involvement.”

Community members are encouraged to donate clean, gently used coats from Oct. 10 through Nov. 10 at one of 54 designated drop-off boxes throughout East Idaho.

Brad Hall Company employees will organize the coats and help hang them on Wall of Warmth fences in each community. Local volunteers from JustServe will maintain the Walls of Warmth. Once the Walls are set up, community members are welcome to go to a Wall of Warmth to hang up their coats or other outdoor gear such as snow pants, hats, gloves, and scarves; anything that will keep those in need warm this winter.

The Wall of Warmth will be located in seven communities throughout East Idaho.

Nov. 14 through Nov. 25, they encourage any individual to take a coat off the Wall of Warmth for themselves, family, or friends.

Drop Off Locations:

DRIGGS: Broulim’s, Tetonia City Building, Victor City Building

REXBURG: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Idaho’s Real Estate, The Rock Gym -Teton CrossFit, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store, Broulims, and Valley Wide Country Store

RIGBY: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Convenience Stores, Broulim’s, Speedy CPS, Scotty’s True Value, Local Churches

UCON: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

IDAHO FALLS: Action Motor Sports, Austin Kade Academy, Lyle Amado Barbershop, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Good 2 Go Convenience Stores, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Brad Hall Companies

SHELLEY: Good 2 Go Convenience Store, Broulim’s

BLACKFOOT: Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Nate Baldwin State Farm, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Bingham Ag Main Store, Bingham Ag C-Store, Bingham Ag Farm Store

POCATELLO: Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Lowes, Streamline Chiropractic, Teton Honda, Children’s Dentistry of Pocatello, HUX Custom Gun Shop, Pocatello Free Clinic, Good 2 Go Convenience Store, and C-A-L Ranch Store

Wall of Warmth Locations:

DRIGGS: 445 North Main Street

REXBURG: 1218 Bond Ave (behind Just for Kids Urgent Care)

RIGBY: Rigby South Park (around rodeo grounds)

IDAHO FALLS: Lincoln Road (west of Action Motor Sports)

SHELLEY: Dean Goodsell Elementary School Fence (185 W Center St off HWY 91)

BLACKFOOT: N. Meridian Street (directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store)

POCATELLO: 151 N 4th Ave (in the Streamline Chiropractic parking lot)

