EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Experts say giving back is great therapy during such crazy times, and an Idaho Falls woman’s idea to provide for others is expanding to fill a need in every corner of our community.

This year, the wall has been expanded to cover Wall of Warmth locations in all of eastern Idaho.

There will be walls set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello.

Coats can be all hung on a fence for people in need to anonymously come and take one. Community members are welcome to bring any coats and hang them on the fence also.

They ask you only take one per person in need so that everyone that needs a coat can get one.

The goal this year is to provide 4,000 coats.

The wall goes up on November 16 and stays up till December 1.

You can find the Wall locations at:

REXBURG : West Main Street outside of the Legacy Golf Course. Just East of John Adams GMC. Please park at the Legacy Golf Course and walk over to the Wall.

: West Main Street outside of the Legacy Golf Course. Just East of John Adams GMC. Please park at the Legacy Golf Course and walk over to the Wall. IDAHO FALLS : Lincoln Road, just west of Action Motor Sports

: Lincoln Road, just west of Action Motor Sports BLACKFOOT : N. Meridian Street, directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store

: N. Meridian Street, directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store POCATELLO: 151 N 4th Ave, in the Streamline Chiropractic parking lot

If you would like to help out by donating a coat, here are the drop off locations:

• REXBURG: Idaho’s Real Estate, John Adams GMC, The Rock Gym & Teton Crossfit, City of Rexburg,

C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (next to Burger King)

• RIGBY: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (both locations)

• UCON: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

• IDAHO FALLS: Action Motor Sports, Austin Kade Academy, Lyle Amado Barbershop, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (3 locations)

• SHELLEY: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

• BLACKFOOT: Bingham Healthcare, Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Nate Baldwin State Farm, C-A-L Ranch Store

• POCATELLO: Streamline Chiropractic, Teton Honda, Physical Therapy Specialists of Idaho (Pocatello & Chubbuck), The Free Clinic, Good 2 Go Convenience Store and C-A-L Ranch Store

Anything that will help those in need stay warm is welcomed. Last year there were coats of all sizes, ski pants, scarves, hats and gloves. Please no regular clothing items.