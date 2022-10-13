SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,144 acres and is 80% contained.

Effective Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:01 am, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest will close the Wallace Lake Campground, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐513. The map attached to the order describes the area.

The purpose of this Order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of fire weakened trees and damaged infrastructure resulting from the Moose Fire.

This Order will be in effect from October 14 at 12:01 a.m. and shall remain in effect until December 31, 2022.

On September 7, a dry cold front moved over the Moose Fire producing 40 mile per hour winds and extreme fire behavior. In two days, the fire grew 15,136 acres, burning over Wallace Lake Campground. Campground infrastructure was damaged when the fire passed through the area and this infrastructure needs to be assessed and repaired before it is safe for visitors to use. Additionally, due to the extreme fire activity during this time, there are several public safety hazards in the campground.

Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags.

Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash, often with hot embers beneath. These pits are remnants of wildfires. They can be difficult to detect and stepping into a pit can cause burns to feet and legs or injure pets.

Rolling debris is possible. Trees, rocks, mud, and soil can become dislodged and loosened during and after a fire. Embankments may no longer be able hold the vegetation and soil in place, and debris will roll downhill. Mud and rockslides can occur often without warning.

The forest will evaluate the hazards and work toward mitigating them next summer to get the campground opened up to the public as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm. The fire is located in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. A mix of federal and private land is impacted. The terrain is difficult, and the fire is burning in grass, shrubs and timber. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire.

Fire line repairs are 100% completed, and validated by Resource Advisors. Road repairs were completed from Williams to Leesburg, and on Stormy Peak Road. Resources continue to repair other areas impacted by fire suppression activities, and little repair remains.

The Salmon Challis National Forest has a closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety. This closure will be lifted on Friday, Oct. 14. Maps and additional information are available on the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website. As you re-enter burned areas, be aware of the potential for falling trees. Avoid burned areas during strong winds. Please do not leave fires unattended or unextinguished, ensure your campfire is deadout.

The Moose fire will be transferred back to the local unit on Thursday 13 at 7:00 p.m., under the command of a Type IV Incident Commander.

The Great Basin Management Team 7 would sincerely like to thank the residents of Lemhi County for their cooperation, support and assistance during the Moose Fire.

The post Wallace Lake Campground to close due to Moose Fire appeared first on Local News 8.