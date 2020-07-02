IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Fire Department has used a $2,500 Walmart Giving Community Grant to purchase new decontamination systems.

Department officials said the EcoloxTech will be placed at each of the department’s six fire stations.

The process uses an electrolyzed water system that generates hypochlorous acid, also known as electrolyzed water, to clean and disinfect.

“The system is an inexpensive alternative to other cleaning solutions that are challenging for our department to purchase right now due to supply shortages,” states IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. She said the unit only requires a mixture of water and salt. It can be used on ambulances, engines, fire stations, and non-electric equipment.

