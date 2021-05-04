BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday walk-up COVID-19 immunizations are now available at all 27 pharmacies in Idaho.

Vaccines are also being administered via scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made HERE and HERE.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

