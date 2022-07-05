JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A popular recreation spot along the Snake River will be closed to the public for approximately two weeks.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Walton Levee at Emily’s Pond off Wyoming Highway 22 will close to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to allow Teton County Road and Levee to haul levee rip-rap rock to the County stockpile facility. The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

The parking lot at Emily’s Pond and access to the pathways bridge will remain open, and the levee will be open on weekends.

