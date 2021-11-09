IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls Police officer was on a routine patrol Friday when they noticed a vehicle in a hotel parking lot that matched a vehicle that had been reported as stolen two days earlier.

Officers were able to confirm the vehicle was indeed stolen, and while investigating, confirmed the suspect was 40-year-old Derek Gandall.

Officers also determined Gandall had an outstanding warrant for robbery from Montana and an Idaho Department of Corrections felony warrant for a parole violation.

Officers determined Gandall was no longer at that hotel but suspected he may still be in the area. An Idaho Falls Police officer using a false persona was able to contact Gandall through his social media profile. During that conversation, Gandall offered to sell the officer methamphetamine and agreed to meet in a motel parking lot on Sunday.

Idaho Falls Police officers waited at the agreed upon location and Gandall arrived at approximately 1:30 a.m., which was the agreed upon time. Gandall arrived in a vehicle matching the description Gandall had provided to officers when setting up the meet.

As officers approached the vehicle, Gandall exited and attempted to flee. Officers pursued while additional officers cut off Gandall’s path. Ultimately, Gandall appeared to realize he was surrounded, complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers conducted searches of both Gandall’s person and his vehicle incident to arrest. On Gandall’s person, Officer’s located a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. This package was ultimately sent to the state lab for testing and identification.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately 250 additional rounds of 9mm ammunition and additional magazines for the handgun. Gandall is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm due to his criminal history. Officers also located items commonly used in illegal drug distribution, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, 200-300 pills believed to be “dirty thirty” pills (fentanyl) that were sent to the state lab for testing and identification and approximately 423.75 grams, or .93 pounds, of methamphetamine.

Gandall was arrested for felony trafficking in methamphetamine (400 grams or more), felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing arrest.

Gandall was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for the aforementioned offenses, an Idaho Department of Corrections Parole Violation Warrant and a warrant for Robbery from Montana. Charges relating to the stolen vehicle are also pending.

