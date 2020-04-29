Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A wanted 25-year-old Shelley man was arrested Tuesday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Gem State Power Plant area near 81st S. and 35th W. to a report of a suspicious vehicle around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies arrived and made contact with Kanna L. Pace who was inside his vehicle.

Pace initially gave a false name to deputies; however, one deputy knew of him from prior incidents.

As deputies talked with Pace, they could see a drug pipe on the seat of the vehicle, and he was detained. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located almost a gram of methamphetamine and 3.3 grams of marijuana.

During this time, deputies also learned Pace had an active misdemeanor warrant for escape for not returning to work release.

Pace was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a new felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information and the outstanding warrant for escape.