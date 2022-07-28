MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and apprehended a wanted subject in the Burton area of Madison County.

The individual, Shae Lyn Gebert, is wanted on multiple out of county warrants and is the suspect in a burglary case in Jefferson County. She was identified by a Madison County resident, who then called 911 to report it. Madison County deputies and Rexburg Police Department officers responded and deputies located Gebert driving on Highway 33.

After a brief pursuit, Gebert was taken in to custody and was booked in to the Madison County Jail.

In addition to her warrants, she is being charged locally for felony eluding, felony burglary, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, eight counts of felony possession of financial transaction cards, felony possession of checks, five counts of felony misappropriation of a personal ID.

