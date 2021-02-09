BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle with a broken tail light traveling on 1st St. near Lincoln Dr. in Idaho Falls and initiated a traffic stop on it Monday around 12:03 a.m.

As the vehicle was coming to a stop in the 100 block of Lincoln Dr., the deputy observed a male passenger exit and run into nearby residential yards.

The deputy briefly gave chase on foot and advised other on-duty patrol officers over the radio of the male’s description, wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, and he lost sight of him behind a residence on Syringa Dr.

As multiple officers responded to the area to assist, the deputy made contact with the female driver of the vehicle who cooperated in providing information identifying her passenger as 22-year-old Tanner J. N. Shoesmith.

Deputies found Shoesmith had three active warrants for his arrest, a felony Bonneville County Warrant for failure to appear at a hearing for battery upon certain personnel and two misdemeanor Idaho Falls Police Warrants for failure to appear at a hearing for resisting arrest and providing false information to police.

Deputies relayed that information to responding officers who were in the process of searching the area.

The female also provided deputies text and GPS information sent to her from Shoesmith during the stop, indicating he was hiding near the area of Tendoy and Syringa Dr.

That information was also given to officers and deputies in the area who were setting up a perimeter and searching for Shoesmith.

At approximately 12:26 a.m., deputies and officers located Shoesmith hiding in a shed at a residence in the 200 block of Linden Dr. and he was taken into custody.

Shoesmith was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on the three outstanding warrants as well as a new misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports these are the details in relation to the IFPD officer-involved shooting with the events that lead up to it and apprehension of the suspect moments after. You can view our story HERE.

