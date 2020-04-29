Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The War Bonnet Round Up Rodeo has announced it has canceled this year’s event.

In a Facebook post, the rodeo committee said, “We want you to know, we did not come to this decision lightly. We had to take into account our valuable sponsors who are large and small businesses that have felt an impact this year. We had to take into account the possibility that even by rodeo time, the “social distancing” order may not be fully lifted. We had to take into account the safety of ALL who are a part of our event (including our amazing fans!) and the ever changing decisions this country is making each day to fight this invisible enemy.”

Meantime, the Idaho High School Rodeo Association announced Tuesday that it is reviewing its earlier decision to cancel the IHSRA finals rodeo originally scheduled June 6-13.

Now, the association says it’s still working with the Bannock County Fairgrounds on some potential options. Association President Matt Jones said that would depend on three conditions.

First, that CDC guidelines are met and, secondly, that local ordinances and venues allow the competition to move forward. The third condition requires further clarification from the state on whether or not it would allow the rodeo to proceed during Phase 3 of the Governor’s health orders.

At this time, the association is hoping to reschedule state competition during the week of June 15. But, it adds, that depends on what happens over the next few weeks and whether or not Bannock County can host the event.