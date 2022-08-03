IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is celebrating its 111th year of the rodeo Wednesday night with a free Rodeo Kickoff at Sandy Downs.

To kick off the rodeo weekend, the War Bonnet Round Up is hosting the free event from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with games and some rodeo action.

At this Rodeo Kickoff, the pre-qualifiers for the Mutton Bustin’ event will compete for the rodeo title.

There will be activities for the kids such as pony rides, mini bucking bulls, bounce houses, a lamb scramble and cash cow.

Food vendors and a mechanical bull will also be there for families to enjoy.

Last year, they say it was a huge success and a great way to build excitement for the days to come.

The professional rodeo will begin August 4 and doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

