IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community.

On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter.

The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty will be making appearances in the community throughout the days leading up to the rodeo.

For more information on where the royalty will be, follow Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo – The War Bonnet Round Up on Facebook.

To purchase tickets and get more information on the rodeo, head to their website.

