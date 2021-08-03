IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is adding a new distinction to its storied history.

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm recently received notification that the War Bonnet Round Up has been selected the newest member of the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame (IRHF).

“This came completely out of the blue for us and was a really welcome bit of news,” Holm said. “Last year we had to cancel the rodeo, and that was hard on all of us. This year we’ve been working really hard to make it special for the community. So, to get news like this really gets us excited, especially since we are celebrating our 110th year. It’s a real honor.”

Founded in 2013, the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame is an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Western American heritage and culture. They work to honor the men and women who exemplify excellence and promote the importance that rodeo plays in farming and ranching.

The organization has inducted cowboys and cowgirls from across the state, and has even inducted a few of Idaho’s famous animal athletes into their ranks. According to the current president, The War Bonnet Round Up is one of the few rodeo organizations to be inducted.

“The War Bonnet Roundup is one of only three rodeos ever to be inducted into the IRHF,” Judi VanDorn-Thacker said. “As a former competitor at the War Bonnet Round Up and President of the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame [IRHF], I am honored to induct this great Idaho rodeo into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, where legends live.”

According to Holm, the recognition is a testament the many men and women who have worked so hard through the years to keep up the War Bonnet Round Up tradition. He credits the award to the City of Idaho Falls, American Legion, committee members, volunteers, sponsors and everyone who has had a hand in the rodeo. That sentiment was echoed by the IRHOF.

“The War Bonnet Round Up was chosen by the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame Board of Directors to be inducted in 2021 because, [it] is the oldest and one of the best professional rodeos in the State of Idaho,” VanDorn-Thacker said. “The War Bonnet Round Up is a very progressive, high quality professional rodeo.”

The official induction will occur in October at the IRHOF’s annual induction ceremony, scheduled to be held in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The War Bonnet Round Up is set to kick off on Thursday, August 5 and will run through Saturday, August 7 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs. There will also be a free kickoff event on Wednesday, August 4 at the rodeo grounds.

For tickets and more information, go to www.warbonnetroundup.org.

