High pressure over the area makes for more warm winds today SW 20-30mph. Highs will be around 83 for Idaho Falls and 85 for Pocatello.

A cooling trend will blast through for Wednesday taking temperatures in the mid 80’s and partly to mostly sunny conditions. It will be a long dry warm set of days until July 4th weekend. A slight shower chance hits just before July 4th Monday with some relief from upper 80 degree temperatures dropping temps into the mid 80’s for the holiday.

