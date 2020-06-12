Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Scammers are working to make their own claims in the name of people who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Labor says scammers are attempting to file claims by using the names and personal information of people who have not filed.

The department said anyone who is notified that a claim has been filed under their name that they did not file should contact the department immediately.

Employers who notice a claim has been filed for one of their employees who is still working, should also alert the department. A Labor Department representative will follow-up.

According to the department, claimants are being asked by people not affiliated with the department to share their claim ID’s on social media, which could lead to identity theft.

Claimants should never post images of their claims or provide claim ID’s on social media. The Department of Labor does not charge a fee for filing for unemployment insurance benefits and will not ask for information like Social Security numbers or claim ID’s via social media.

If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, report it immediately and learn about resources available to help.