BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a resolution of his legal action against National Compliance Services, LLC, a Boise-based telemarketing company that sold transportation compliance services.

As a result of the settlement, the company is dissolved, and its owner Victor H. Valle is banned from opening a similar telemarketing business in Idaho.

“This action concludes my Consumer Protection Division’s four-year history of dealing with National Compliance Services and its failures to comply with Idaho law,” Wasden said. “It’s past time for this company to face the consequences of its behavior.”

In 2018, Wasden’s Consumer Protection Division opened an investigation of National Compliance Services because it had not registered – as required by law – as a telephone solicitor. A January 2019 settlement that required the company to register resolved that investigation.

However, National Compliance Services still failed to register. The second failure triggered a required payment of more than $30,000 in previously suspended civil penalties. The company paid less than half the amount owed and continued to generate complaints from motor vehicle carriers over its telephone solicitations.

A subsequent investigation resulted in Wasden filing a consumer protection lawsuit in Ada County District Court. The lawsuit alleged that National Compliance Services failed to make required disclosures to potential customers and falsely represented that some carriers needed to file paperwork with the U.S. Department of Transportation to avoid audits.

The January settlement includes a consumer restitution provision. However, based on Valle’s financial condition, payment is suspended. If Valle violates the settlement, he must pay the restitution he owes, as well as $44,000 in civil penalties and attorney’s fees.

